Fargo, ND

COVID-19: Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0f2zH54R00 The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Fargo, ND-MN metro area consists of Cass County and Clay County. As of April 5, there were 32,708.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Fargo residents, the 12th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Fargo metro area, Cass County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 33,278.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Cass County, the most of any county in Fargo, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Clay County, there were 31,117.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Fargo.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Fargo metro area, unemployment peaked at 7.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Fargo, ND-MN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents
24220 Grand Forks, ND-MN 101,745 30,935 30,404.4 230 226.1
22020 Fargo, ND-MN 240,421 78,638 32,708.5 456 189.7
13900 Bismarck, ND 127,503 46,437 36,420.3 450 352.9

Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
Health
