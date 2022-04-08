COVID-19: Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Evansville, IN-KY metro area consists of Vanderburgh County, Warrick County, Henderson County, and one other county. As of April 5, there were 31,054.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Evansville residents, the 19th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Evansville metro area, Warrick County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 32,517.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Warrick County, the most of any county in Evansville, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Posey County, there were 25,543.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Evansville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Evansville metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Evansville, IN-KY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 33,472 20,007.7 399 238.5 34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 24,787 21,550.2 440 382.5 33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 25,417 23,074.1 367 333.2 26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 499,819 24,628.0 6,543 322.4 43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 81,626 25,370.3 1,008 313.3 29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 58,719 25,693.0 513 224.5 18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 21,304 25,829.0 249 301.9 45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 48,574 25,988.2 699 374.0 21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 54,043 26,419.4 728 355.9 23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 113,326 27,891.9 1,258 309.6 29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 25,382 30,829.2 446 541.7 21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 97,810 31,054.7 1,077 341.9

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .