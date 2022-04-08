COVID-19: Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Eugene-Springfield, OR metro area consists of just Lane County. As of April 5, there were 15,331.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Eugene residents, the third lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Eugene-Springfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Eugene-Springfield, OR metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 5 per 100,000 residents 38900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 2,445,761 373,085 15,254.4 3,375 138.0 21660 Eugene-Springfield, OR 373,340 57,237 15,331.1 502 134.5 18700 Corvallis, OR 91,107 15,102 16,576.1 66 72.4 24420 Grants Pass, OR 86,251 16,314 18,914.6 322 373.3 32780 Medford, OR 216,574 42,608 19,673.6 511 235.9 41420 Salem, OR 422,678 84,036 19,881.8 824 194.9 10540 Albany-Lebanon, OR 125,048 26,383 21,098.3 255 203.9 13460 Bend, OR 186,251 45,881 24,634.0 266 142.8

