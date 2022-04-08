ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

‘It’s A Moment Of Hope’: Delaware State Professor On Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Confirmation To Supreme Court

By Siafa Lewis
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTkTd_0f2zGtDR00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Thursday, the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She will be the first Black female justice when sworn in later this year.

CBS3 spoke to Dr. Donna Patterson, a professor and the chair of the Department of History, Political Science and Philosophy at Delaware State University. She also directs the Africana studies program and she was very excited about the history we witnessed Thursday.

“I was very happy to see this come to fruition both as someone who is chair of the Department of History, Political Science and Philosophy because definitely the history and politics cover this. But also as a Black woman,” Patterson said.

Patterson shared that it’s not about identity politics, as some would call it, it’s about kids growing up and seeing an accomplished adult who looks like they do, having someone they can look up to, and a vocation or career they themselves can strive for.

“I’m looking at it more of in terms of representation. Yes, she will bring some of her background into the case, but everyone else who sits on the Supreme Court has also brought their background to the case,” Patterson said.

CBS3 asked why skin color or gender matters, assuming the most qualified judicial candidate would surely be impartial.

“If a justice remains objective, I don’t think it matters what their race or gender is. And I think we have to look at it historically, was everyone objective? We hope that they were and we hope that they will be,” Patterson said.

In addition to being the first Black woman on the court, Judge Brown Jackson will buck another trend. Most Supreme Court justices have been prosecutors — they charge people with crimes. She will be the first judge on the court who served as a federal public defender.

“I think diverse perspectives are always important. It doesn’t matter if you agree with them or not,” Patterson said.

And CBS3 wanted to know what this moment says about America in the year 2022?

“It’s a moment of hope but also gives me this feeling that there’s so much more that we need to strive for and reach for,” Patterson said.

Patterson also noted that Vice President Kamala Harris — also a lawyer and trailblazer as the first female and first Black vice president in this country’s history — was the one presiding over Thursday’s vote and affirmed Judge Brown Jackson’s confirmation as the next Supreme Court justice.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Racism#Senate#The Supreme Court#Delaware State University#Africana
Washington Examiner

Students who oppose free speech and contracts should lose professional prospects

Law students who oppose the twin constitutional pillars of free speech and the sanctity of contracts should never work as lawyers. Journalism students who oppose free speech should also never work in a professional newsroom. Colleges that encourage their students to embrace illiberal positions against two of the things that...
EDUCATION
Salon

Young White House aide was go-between from Giuliani to Trump during coup campaign

During the frantic period between the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a young White House aide named Garrett Ziegler served as a conduit of information from a network of teams led by lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell to President Trump, as the operatives generated unfounded and specious claims in an attempt to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
US News and World Report

Biden Turns to Executive Action on Guns – and Maybe More

It was a big victory for President Joe Biden and supporters of gun safety rules, but it was also a kind of defeat: Americans can no longer legally buy or sell "ghost guns," firearms that have no serial numbers and can be acquired without a background check. But Biden did...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy