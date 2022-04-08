ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Beaumont Enterprise
 4 days ago

Second Period_1, Seattle, Wennberg 10 (Eberle, Donato), 0:47. Third Period_2,...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNtv.com

Thunderstorms in Chicago

Is there is a consistent week or period of the year when thunderstorms have always occurred?. Chicago’s annual thunderstorm day tally has been remarkably stable over the years, consistently averaging about 38 days a year when thunder is recorded at the city’s official observation site. The bulk of the city’s thunderstorms occur during the April-October warm season, but the first half of June has been a consistently thundery period. June leads all months with an average of 7 thunderstorm days, followed by July and August, with 6, and May with 5. April and September typically log 4, March and October 2, November, 1, and the months of December, January, and February less than 1. The most thunderstorms days in any month-15 in May 1944 and in any year- 66 in 1975.
CHICAGO, IL
Beaumont Enterprise

Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

E_Raleigh (1), Sánchez (1), Correa (1), Kirilloff (1). DP_Seattle 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Suárez (1), Polanco (1), Buxton 2 (2). SB_Buxton (1). Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy. T_3:00. A_12,932 (38,544).
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Dallas 130, San Antonio 120

DALLAS (130) Bullock 1-6 1-1 4, Finney-Smith 6-7 0-0 16, Powell 5-6 2-6 12, Brunson 7-13 1-2 18, Doncic 8-18 8-8 26, Bertans 3-4 0-0 8, Chriss 2-7 2-2 6, Wright 0-0 2-2 2, Marjanovic 2-4 0-0 4, Burke 1-3 0-0 3, Dinwiddie 3-7 0-0 8, Green 3-5 0-0 7, Pinson 5-5 2-2 16. Totals 46-85 18-23 130.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Beaumont Enterprise

Detroit 3, Boston 1

LOB_Boston 3, Detroit 8. 2B_Devers (2), Cabrera (1), Schoop (2). HR_Martinez (1), Báez (1). SF_Cabrera (1). Davis pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T_2:50. A_11,840 (41,083).
DETROIT, MI
Beaumont Enterprise

Utah 111, Portland 80

Percentages: FG .451, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Hernangomez 4-7, Alexander-Walker 1-3, Conley 1-3, Butler 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Clarkson 1-8, Gay 0-3, House Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Gobert 2, Whiteside 2, Butler, Gay). Turnovers: 17 (House Jr. 3, O'Neale 3, Butler 2,...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaumont Enterprise

Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2

E_Walls (1), Franco (1). DP_Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Andrus (3), Pinder (1), Franco (2). 3B_Murphy (1). HR_Brown (2), Pinder (2), Andrus (1), Neuse (1). IP H R ER BB SO. Oakland. Blackburn W,1-0 5 3 0 0 1 7. Jackson 1 2 1 1...
TAMPA, FL
Beaumont Enterprise

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

LOB_Miami 1, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Wendle (1), Marsh (1), Adell (1). HR_Sánchez 2 (2), Marsh (1), Adell (1). SB_Ohtani (1), Wade (0). Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus. T_2:42. A_20,480 (45,517).
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle 2#Goalies Seattle
Beaumont Enterprise

Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109

Percentages: FG .526, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (J.Holiday 5-6, DiVincenzo 4-7, Mitchell 2-4, Lamb 1-1, Jones 1-2, Metu 1-2, Lyles 0-1, Jackson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jones 2, Mitchell 2, Queta 2, Metu). Turnovers: 14 (Lamb 3, Lyles 3, DiVincenzo 2, Jackson...
PHOENIX, AZ
Beaumont Enterprise

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

DP_Boston 2, New York 1. LOB_Boston 6, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Torres (1). HR_Dalbec (1). SB_Judge (1). SF_Arroyo (1), Araúz (1). Crawford pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. HBP_Montgomery (Dalbec), Houck (Torres). WP_Houck, Brasier, Montgomery. Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third,...
BOSTON, MA
Beaumont Enterprise

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

E_Bohm 3 (3). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Bohm (2), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (1). HR_Realmuto (1). SB_McCann (1). S_Nimmo (1). May pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson;...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy