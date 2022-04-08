Gardner announces new translation software for public meetings

Those who require translation to follow along with videos of Frederick County government meetings will now be able to do so with a new, more reliable software, County Executive Jan Gardner, D, announced Thursday.

The county’s 38,000 residents who speak a language other than English can watch county government meetings with real-time closed captions in one of more than 100 languages, according to the county executive’s office.

“We are stronger when everyone has a voice in how our county operates,” Gardner said in a press release.

Those interested can use captions for any meeting the county streams through its online engagement hub, PublicInput.com/FrederickCoMd. Viewers can select their preferred language by clicking the “Translate” button that will be near the top of the web page, and then captions will be turned on.

The “Translate” button can also be used for viewers to type a comment or question in their preferred language, and county staff will be able to translate the comments into English.

“This issue has been a concern of many people living in my district and I am thrilled that the county has finally found a reliable software program to be able to provide these services,” Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, said in an email.

Federal Funds

Gardner announced Thursday that funds from the county’s $50 million federal American Rescue Plan allocation will pay for programs run by the Frederick Arts Council and I Believe in Me, a local nonprofit that serves at-risk youth.

The Frederick Arts Council will receive a total of $500,000 for four projects, which include distributing grants to as many as 200 member artists; commissioning artists to create 15 mural projects in underserved areas lacking public art and training young artists; creating seven art displays to draw tourists to local businesses; and expanding programming at Sky Stage to generate more than 200 new gigs for artists, according to the county executive’s office.

I Believe in Me will receive $60,000 for a new 15-passenger van to transport youth to programming and events, and $20,000 to purchase books, games, shelves and furniture for an activity center the organization is creating.

“Public art increases tourism and drives economic growth in our main streets and across Frederick County, and I Believe in Me is creating generational change by lifting up our youth,” Gardner said in a release.

Gardner also announced the launch of a pilot program to allow homeowners who are 65 and older or disabled to designate a third party to receive copies of their real estate tax bills.

The third party, such as a family member or trusted adult, will not be responsible for paying the taxes or for delinquencies, but they will help to ensure the property owner is aware of outstanding bills and pays them on time, according to the county executive’s office.

Designees do not have to pay to sign up for the Third-Party Notification Program. They do not have to live in Frederick County either, and they can receive copies of tax bills or delinquency notices via mail or email.

Seniors can apply for the Third-Party Notification Program by visiting FrederickCountyMD.gov/Treasury, or by calling the Frederick County Treasury Department at 301-600-1111 to request an application, according to the county executive’s office. Completed applications can be mailed or emailed.