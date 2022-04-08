ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Man in critical condition after chunk of ice strikes climber on head

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
KVAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after a large piece of ice struck him on the...

kval.com

KPCW

Parkite Mikayla Willis in critical condition after crash

Mikayla Willis, an 18-year old competitive skier, was severely injured in Montana at a free ride ski competition. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for medical expenses. Mikayla Willis lives in Park City and grew up part of the Wasatch ski community. She was competing in...
PARK CITY, UT
Post Register

26-year-old man reported in critical condition after chemical explosion at workplace

For the second time this year, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to two unrelated fires within minutes of each other. The first 9-1-1 call came in at 12:20 a.m. on March 17 at Northwest Cosmetic Lab, located at 200 Technology Drive. The reporting person told Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center that there was a fire resulting from a chemical product blowing up. Reportedly, one 26-year-old male was transported to to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition. All employees were directed to evacuate the building.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVAL

Man found lying on the ground near I-5 in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. - A man was found lying on the ground on northbound I-5 near milepost 132 Tuesday morning. Douglas County Sheriff, OSP and fire paramedics are on scene. ODOT is on scene with flaggers to direct traffic. The man's condition is unknown. There are traffic delays in the area....
ROSEBURG, OR
WREG

Shooting in Helena-West Helena leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. Helena-West Helena Police said officers responded to the 500 block of St. Jean at 9:24 a.m. They found Glenn “Trey” Poole, 23, lying in the street with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his chest. Poole, who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
NBC4 Columbus

One person in critical condition after southeast side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was shot on the city’s southeast side Thursday, police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police responded to the 800 block of Gilbert Street where they found one person bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KITV.com

Woman in critical condition after leaping from car in Hilo, police say

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating a bizarre traffic incident that left a 32-year-old woman in critical condition. The incident happened on Kalanikoa Street in Hilo, just before 1 a.m. According to Hawaii Island Police, officers who were patrolling in the area came across a man – identified as 31-year-old Samson Manu-Olevao – tending to an injured woman on the ground in an apparent vehicle-pedestrian crash.
HILO, HI

