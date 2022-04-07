ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Best Shows Like 'Bridgerton' That Even Lady Whistledown Would Love

By Kayla Keegan
ELLE DECOR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs far as great period dramas go, Bridgerton checks all of the boxes. Elaborate costumes? Check. Thrilling scandals? Check. Amazing casting? Check. Crazy-hot tension between...

www.elledecor.com

Comments / 1

Related
ScreenCrush

Netflix’s Longest-Running Series Is Ending

Netflix is not one to let a show linger around. Whether viewership drops off past a certain point, or because the company has some secret data that’s guiding the decision, most of the company’s original series get canceled after just a handful of seasons. Even “hit” Netflix shows are often wrapped up after Season 3 or 4; only the biggest of the site’s series, like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, have broken through that unofficial threshold and gotten close to 100 total episodes. (Surprisingly, no Netflix show has run for more than 100 episodes.)
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The true-crime series that’s taking Netflix by storm globally

Sarma Melngailis, the former celebrity restaurateur at the heart of Netflix’s wildly popular new true-crime series Bad Vegan, is not at all happy with how the streamer is marketing its newest hit property. In fact, she’s gone on record insisting she’s “sick” over how Netflix (as she sees it)...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Hulu#Starz
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy