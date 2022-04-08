ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Oklahoma Predator Prevention Catch Tinker Base Airman Attempting To Meet 15-Year-Old

By Anjelicia Bruton
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
Del City police issue an arrest warrant for an Air Force reservist accused of trying to meet up with who he thought was a minor for sex. Cameras were rolling when he was caught.

22-year-old Jason Burdett made plans to meet up with a 15-year-old girl last month in Del City, police said.

When he got to where they were supposed to meet, he realized he was actually talking to a member of a group that tracks online predators.

Burdett waited in a McDonald's parking lot for his meetup with a 15-year-old girl. To his surprise, Russell Goodwin with Oklahoma Predator Prevention (OPP), a group that tracks online predators, knocked on his window.

Goodwin said Burdett sent several sexually explicit messages to one of his decoys over a span of a few weeks.

“We drop our age the second message on every single decoy, and we never initiate conversation with nobody,” Goodwin said.

Burdett walked into McDonald's fully dressed in his Air Force uniform.

“I honestly felt like that was a disgrace to our country to our servicemen in uniform,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin believes the Air Force reservist had no remorse.

In the video, Burdett said he has a lot to lose. To make sure this doesn't happen again, OPP tells Burdett to call his First Sergeant.

Del City police were informed of the incident by the Air Force, they issued a warrant shortly after.

The warrant states, "the conversations quickly turned sexual in nature" and that Burdett was told "she was 15 several times during their conversation." He also admitted to contacting 3 other minors.

Del City police said Burdett has not yet been arrested. Tinker Air Force Base issued a statement.

“The 507th Air Refueling Wing leadership is aware of the Oklahoma Predator Prevention's video involving a member of our wing and the subsequent arrest warrant issued April 5, 2022. The 507th Air Refueling Wing will fully cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues.”

ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

