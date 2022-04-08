Witt Jr. comes through for Royals in MLB debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On a cold and windy Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium, a better finish couldn’t have been written than top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. coming up with a chance to win the game for the Royals in his big league debut.

The 21-year-old stepped into the box with a runner on second base and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Going hitless on the day so far, Witt said he wanted to do what he could to make an impact.

“I just wanted to help the team in any way that I could,” Witt said. “That’s what I’ve always kind of preached, so that’s what I wanted to do and got a situation where I was able to.”

Witt ripped a liner down the left field line, driving in Michael A. Taylor for what ended up being the winning run. The RBI double was Witt’s first hit of his career and pushed the Royals to an Opening Day victory over the Guardians.

“It was unbelievable. I guess that’s the right word I could put,” Witt said. “It was a dream come true, truly, and this is the day I’ve been waiting for my whole life, and now it’s here, and I wanna just keep doing it.”

Once he reached base, Witt said he heard the crowd chanting his name and just tried to savor the moment as much as he could.

“Once I got to second, hearing that, it was pretty special, looking up into the stands,” Witt said. “Just tried to take it all in as much as I can, but then just seeing all the other guys, what they did, it was great.”

Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez said the team was feeding off the energy that Witt helped bring to the stadium, adding that everyone knew Witt was capable of coming through for the team.

“He’s a professional. You can already see it, even at 21 years old,” Lopez said. “He’s ready for this moment. The Royals know he’s ready for this moment, we know he’s ready for this moment. That’s why we’re so happy for him, and we’ve kind of just taken him in with open arms because we know the hard work he put in.”

As Witt and the Royals continue into the season, the rookie says he’ll prosper in the pressure situations, despite his inexperience.

“I feel like that was one of those moments where I’ve kind of gone through in my head, or whatever, and just kind of been through it and done it,” Witt said. “It’s kind of the moments that you kind of dream of, and so I was able to kind of do that today. It was awesome.”