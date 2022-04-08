ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke baseball survives Longwood, stops skid in marathon game

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo outs, bases loaded, bottom of the 13th inning. Tie game. Freshman catcher Andrew Yu stepped up to the plate for Duke on an evening that had grown pleasantly cool, the afternoon heat having long since faded during this marathon of a game. Yu watched the pitches go by....

