Man seen climbing roof following lengthy standoff with Tulare Police
TULARE, Calif. — A standoff is now over after tying up a neighborhood for hours on Thursday in Tulare. Police responded to the 400 block of Estate Street, near...kmph.com
TULARE, Calif. — A standoff is now over after tying up a neighborhood for hours on Thursday in Tulare. Police responded to the 400 block of Estate Street, near...kmph.com
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 0