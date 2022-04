Lewis Hamilton has told F1’s rulers that he would have to chop off his ear to meet their jewellery demands.While the prohibition of body piercings has been in place since 2004, F1’s new race director Niels Wittich brought the rule to the fore in his pre-race notes in Melbourne before addressing the subject directly with Hamilton and his peers in a two-hour drivers’ briefing.Wittich says the law is there to protect the driver by not hindering a speedy escape from their car.But in a show of defiance, Hamilton competed at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix with piercings in both ears and...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO