Florida gets pounded by No. 2 Arkansas, 8-1

By Chris Pinson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The newly unranked Florida baseball team opened its home series with No. 2 Arkansas in less than stellar fashion. Hunter Barco suffered just his second loss of the season, as the Gators (19-11) took an 8-1 beatdown at Florida Ballpark at the hands of the visiting Razorbacks...

WCJB

Gator softball team rallies to take series finale vs. Alabama, 12-7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 7 Gator softball team scored six fourth inning runs to post a 12-7 win over No. 5 Alabama on Monday, salvaging one victory out of their crucial series against the Crimson Tide. Florida moves to 31-9 overall, 8-7 in SEC play and avoids a fourth straight loss to a top five opponent.
WCJB

No. 7 Florida falls to No. 5 Alabama in series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a battle of top-10 ranked teams in the country, No. 5 Alabama looked the part in their win against No. 7 Florida. Elizabeth Hightower surrendered seven runs on seven hits to the Crimson Tide (32-5) in the Gators (30-8) 8-3 loss to begin their series at home.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
WCJB

Gator guard Kiki Smith drafted by WNBA’s Connecticut Sun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading Florida to its first NCAA tournament since 2016, guard Kiki Smith has been rewarded for her outstanding fifth season at UF. Smith was selected by the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun in the third round, 36th overall in Monday’s draft. Smith becomes the 19th Gator...
WCJB

Russell Report: Gator Football Preview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new gator head football coach will have a chance soon to show off his chops. WRUF’s Steve Russell shares his thoughts in this week’s edition of The Russell Report. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WCJB

Applications for Leadership Gainesville are now open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Applications are open for Leadership Gainesville offered by the chamber of commerce. Accepted candidates attend a day-long class once a month to develop skills and learn the business climate of north-central Florida. Applications cost 25 dollars, tuition is twenty-three hundred dollars for non-chamber members. The deadline...
