Public Health

Two Rivers: World Health Day and focusing on antimicrobial resistance

By NTV News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. — It's World Health Day and Haleigh Cunningham from Two Rivers Public Health Department speaks more on this year's theme: Our Plant, Our Health. World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO). The...

Related
Nature.com

Assessment of global health risk of antibiotic resistance genes

Antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) have accelerated microbial threats to human health in the last decade. Many genes can confer resistance, but evaluating the relative health risks of ARGs is complex. Factors such as the abundance, propensity for lateral transmission and ability of ARGs to be expressed in pathogens are all important. Here, an analysis at the metagenomic level from various habitats (6 types of habitats, 4572 samples) detects 2561 ARGs that collectively conferred resistance to 24 classes of antibiotics. We quantitatively evaluate the health risk to humans, defined as the risk that ARGs will confound the clinical treatment for pathogens, of these 2561 ARGs by integrating human accessibility, mobility, pathogenicity and clinical availability. Our results demonstrate that 23.78% of the ARGs pose a health risk, especially those which confer multidrug resistance. We also calculate the antibiotic resistance risks of all samples in four main habitats, and with machine learning, successfully map the antibiotic resistance threats in global marine habitats with over 75% accuracy. Our novel method for quantitatively surveilling the health risk of ARGs will help to manage one of the most important threats to human and animal health.
SCIENCE
WTVM

Ga. Public Health Department raises awareness for World TB Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March 24 marks World Tuberculosis Day. While COVID-19 has dominated the lives of all of us for the last two years, there are still other diseases, like TB, to be concerned about. World TB Day is a day to raise public awareness about the devastating consequences...
GEORGIA STATE
KFOX 14

Public health department offers screenings, referrals for World Tuberculosis Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is offering residents health screenings and referrals in recognition of World Tuberculosis Day which is on Thursday. World Tuberculosis Day is annually recognized to raise public awareness about this serious infectious bacterial disease that primarily...
EL PASO, TX
KSNB Local4

Two Rivers Public Health Department awarded national accreditation

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Rivers Public Health Department announces it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. PHAB is the nonprofit organization that administers the national accreditation program, which aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.
KEARNEY, NE
#World Health Day#Antimicrobial Resistance#Global Health#Our Plant Our Health#Who#Amr#Antimicrobials#Mrsa#Mdr Tb
Nature.com

Distinct increase in antimicrobial resistance genes among Escherichia coli during 50 years of antimicrobial use in livestock production in China

Antimicrobial use in livestock production is linked to the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), but large-scale studies on AMR changes in livestock isolates remain scarce. Here we applied whole-genome sequence analysis to 982 animal-derived Escherichia coli samples collected in China from the 1970s to 2019, finding that the number of AMR genes (ARGs) per isolate doubled-including those conferring resistance to critically important agents for both veterinary (florfenicol and norfloxacin) and human medicine (colistin, cephalosporins and meropenem). Plasmids of incompatibility groups IncC, IncHI2, IncK, IncI and IncX increased distinctly in the past 50 years, acting as highly effective vehicles for ARG spread. Using antimicrobials of the same class, or even unrelated classes, may co-select for mobile genetic elements carrying multiple co-existing ARGs. Prohibiting or strictly curtailing antimicrobial use in livestock is therefore urgently needed to reduce the growing threat from AMR.
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

Celebrating smiles for World Oral Health Day

Oral diseases affect almost half the world's population and 1 in 10 people suffer from gum diseases. World Oral Health Day is an important occasion to highlight the importance of dental- and mouth care. Countries like India are increasingly prioritizing oral health as a key component of healthcare service provision,...
HEALTH
Citrus County Chronicle

Focus on your health: Did you know?

Heavy alcohol consumption is linked to a greater risk for a variety of health conditions. According to the National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence Inc., 75 percent of esophageal cancers are attributable to chronic excessive alcohol consumption. Such consumption also is linked to a 10 percent increase in a woman's risk for breast cancer, while heavy chronic drinking has been connected to 36 percent of primary liver cancer cases.
HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

HEALTH MINUTE: WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY

It's World Down Syndrome Day! Every year about 6,000 babies in the US are born with the condition, which is the result of having an extra chromosome. Many babies with Downs also have heart defects. In today's Health Minute, we have one family's fight to save their baby, after being told he may not make it.
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Tampa Bay Times

Why are Black, Hispanic seniors getting less powerful flu shots?

At Whitman-Walker Health, Dr. David Fessler and his staff administer high-dose influenza vaccine to all HIV-positive and senior patients. Although the vaccine is roughly three times as expensive as standard flu vaccine, it seems to do a better job at protecting those with weakened immune systems — a major focus of the nonprofit’s Washington, D.C., clinics.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough in DNA sequencing hints at why most smokers don't get lung cancer

Cigarettes contain dozens of chemicals that cause changes to DNA in lung cells. Rattankun Thongbun/iStock (left), Shutter2u/iStock (right) If you’re worried about lung cancer, then smoking is incredibly dangerous. The chance of a non-smoker developing the disease is roughly one in 6,000. For someone who smokes regularly, the chances skyrocket to one in five or ten.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

People with vision impairments up to four times more likely to suffer mental health problems

Research by international development organization Sightsavers, University of Ilorin, and the Kogi State Ministry of Health, in Nigeria has revealed links between vision impairment and poor mental health. The study, published in the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene's (RSTMH) International Health, estimates that blind people aged 50 years and over are nearly four times as likely to have self-reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression than those with no vision impairment. Individuals with severe vision impairment are almost three times as likely, and those with moderate visual impairment twice as likely to report having mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH

