Former Nasa astronaut Scott Kelly has said he will back off his Twitter feud with Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, following a request from US officials.A former US navy pilot, Capt Kelly took to social media following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to denounce the war, often in fluent Russian. He also traded barbs with the bellicose Mr Rogozin, who himself threatened to pull Russia out of the International Space Station program and allow the station to lose altitude. Russia is responsible for maintaining the station’s orbit.But in an email leaked to US news network...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 26 DAYS AGO