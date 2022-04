Three years of working and waiting might be headed to an impasse for entrepreneur support advocates who’ve been lobbying the City of Kansas City, Missouri, for renewed — and dramatically enhanced — funding to boost startups and small businesses battered by the pandemic. “Everywhere we go, we’re asked ‘Kansas City is supposed to be the The post Invest in small biz infrastructure, group urges city; They want $11M in KCMO budget for entrepreneur funding appeared first on Startland News.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 DAYS AGO