Relationships

'You Did the Right Thing': Internet Backs Teen for Getting Sister Expelled

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"Stand proud for what you did. We need more people like you in the world," one commenter...

TC Andrews
4d ago

So these are middle/junior high school students, roughly 12-14 years old. The sister has been a bully for years and has a boyfriend. The parents are letting her do what she wants so they are failures.The brother didn't know who was bullying the other boy when he spoke to the principal so for his sister to blame him suggests she has bullied her brother, so again the parents have failed.

NoGuts NoGlory
4d ago

I doubt the girl's behavior will change since the parents are still looking the other way (which equates to tacit approval). Props to the young man, though, for stepping in and ensuring his twin has consequences at least this once.

Lisa Reimers
3d ago

Twelve to 14 yo are miserable ages to begin with, add bullies and wow, what a mess. The boy absolutely did the right thing. Sounds like the girl inherited her parent's wonky moral compass. I hope the grandfather will step up & see to it that there is an intervention in the girl's life. She's a twin to the boy who did the right thing in very difficult circumstances, so hopefully the girl can get on track with psychological help and grandpa's support. Parents should get some professional help too. They sound unstable.

