'You Did the Right Thing': Internet Backs Teen for Getting Sister Expelled

A woman is being urged to divorce her husband after she questioned whether she was wrong to show up to the restaurant where her partner’s family was having dinner, despite not being invited.The woman, who goes by the username u/RestaurantCrasher on Reddit, described her side of the story in a post shared to the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit on Wednesday, where she asked: “AITA for eating at the same restaurant as my husband’s family?”In the post, the woman, who identified herself as 32, began by explaining that she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for three years,...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO