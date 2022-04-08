Pedaling toward the weekend
ALTON — A hearty bicycle rider gets in his exercise this week riding on the paved trail across the top of the levee along Illinois 143 in Alton.
Temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s and 60s for the weekend.
ALTON — A hearty bicycle rider gets in his exercise this week riding on the paved trail across the top of the levee along Illinois 143 in Alton.
Temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s and 60s for the weekend.
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.https://www.thetelegraph.com/
Comments / 0