Alton, IL

Pedaling toward the weekend

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
John Badman|The Telegraph A hearty bicycle rider gets in his exercise this week riding on the paved trail across the top of the levee along Illinois 143 in Alton. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s and 60s for the weekend. (John Badman)

ALTON — A hearty bicycle rider gets in his exercise this week riding on the paved trail across the top of the levee along Illinois 143 in Alton.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s and 60s for the weekend.

The Telegraph

Trotting turkey

ALTON — A wild turkey was showing off his trot this week in the lowlands next to Illinois 143 in Alton. More than a dozen wild turkeys flourish in the area not far from the Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Newest rage takes shape in Grafton

GRAFTON - It didn't feel much like weather for a water ride Thursday, but that didn't stop construction on Raging Rivers Waterpark's newest attraction, the Mississippi Monster. The red and yellow water ride will feature three hidden chambers and multiple tracks of covered tubes to slide through at the 12-acre Grafton waterpark. Workers were assembling the fiberglass sections on the parking lot Thursday. Some of the support posts, framework and ride are already in place on the hillside at the park.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Do you have some quality time for Pepper?

GODFREY -- The adorable Pepper is a 2-year-old female husky lab mix. She is housebroken, a little shy at first and she likes other dogs. Sadly, her previous owner did not have time for her. To adopt an animal from Alton's Five A's, which stands for Alton Area Animal Aid Association, come out to the shelter and visit the animals. The no-kill shelter is open daily from 11a.m.-3 p.m. Come visit with the animals, fill out some needed paperwork and pay the adoption fee. 5A's is located at 5430 N. Alby St., in Godfrey.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Mill preps for future flooding

ALTON — A permanent concrete flood wall is being constructed at the Ardent Mills facility on West Broadway in Alton. Since the 2019 flood, the second worst in recorded history, the mill has been making repairs and improvements to lessen the impact of future flooding.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Bear joins tourism bureau

ALTON - Beth Bear is joining the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau as an economic development specialist on May 1. The Jerseyville native and former head of the Jersey County Business Association will focus on tourism product development. The economic development specialist position is new to the bureau and reflects the transformational thinking needed to create the next great tourism destination, according to Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the bureau.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Honeysuckle removal set at Wadlow site

EAST ALTON — Volunteers are needed to help remove bush honeysuckle and autumn olive at the Wadlow Restoration Site in Alton 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. A free lunch and the necessary tools will be provided to volunteers.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Opinion: Two years of governor's blanket orders were wrong

Our government should not be so ossified and uncreative that it fails us when we most need it, whether we are out of a job or seeking promised help. A governor should not be allowed to issue blanket orders for two years. As we mark the second anniversary of the Illinois pandemic shutdown, we should take time to mourn. We lost more than 33,000 people we cared about. We lost more than 1.2 million total jobs. We lost control of our government.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Bethalto fish fry set April 16

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Masonic Lodge will host its next fish fry April 16 in the lodge's parking lot. White fish and buffalo will be offered from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., or sold out. For more details call 618-409-3150
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Jerseyville fish fry set April 15

JERSEYVILLE – The BackStoppers of Jersey County, Inc. are having their inaugural fish fry fundraiser Friday, April 15, 3-7 p.m., at Four Brothers Sports Bar & Grill, 207 Krause Drive, in Jerseyville (Tri County Bowl).
JERSEYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Rivers center awarded film grants

EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s (NGRREC) Illinois RiverWatch Network and Education Department were both recently awarded $7,500 grants to produce short films focusing on freshwater science and education.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

E-waste drive set April 22-23 in Godfrey

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College will host an E-waste drive in conjunction with CJD E-Cycling 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23 in the parking lot at Godfrey Road and Tolle Lane, across from the Dairy Queen, in Godfrey.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Shaman's Harvest shares album tales Wednesday

GODFREY - What goes into the production of a record? Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) will host a question and answer session with Shaman's Harvest at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the Ringhausen Music Building. The event will be led by Nathan Hunt, the frontman for the Jefferson City, Missouri band founded in 1996. The band has toured with Godsmack, Nickelback, AC/DC, Cheap Trick, Alice in Chains, Shinedown and Seether.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Grafton fudge shop has new owners

GRAFTON - The Grafton Fudge and Ice Cream Shop is now under new ownership. The previous owners Bob and Judy Doerr initially had planned for the business to go to their granddaughter. However, the 2019 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic - which closed the shop from March until September 2020 - made those plans financially impossible. "I'm over the hill, soon to be 81 years young," Bob Doerr said in January when he announced a new owner was sought for the business at 321 E. Main St., Grafton. "It is time to pass the baton to a younger Grafton enthusiast." Those enthusiasts have come in the form of Steve and Mickey Niemeier of Collinsville. According to Steve Niemeier, the opportunity came when the couple visited the shop after a hike through Pere Marquette State Park.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton couple marks 61st anniversary

Jimmy and Joann Boukas (For the Telegraph) Jimmy and Joann Boukas of Alton will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 10. The couple were married in Athens, Greece on April 10, 1961. They have one child, Angelo Boukas of Alton, and one grandson, Jimmy Boukas of Louisville, Kentucky.
ALTON, IL
