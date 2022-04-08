Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Details Injuries Sustained In Ukraine, Says “I Fell Pretty Damn Lucky To Be Here”

Click here to read the full article.

A health update arrived today from Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall , who survived an attack in Ukraine that saw two colleagues killed.

Hall is now in a Texas military medical facility, where he has undergone multiple surgeries. His war wounds were sustained last month.

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here – and it is the people who got me here who are amazing!” Hall tweeted Thursday evening.

Hall also paid tribute to Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, age 55, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshinova, age 24, who did not survive the attack.

“I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP,” Hall wrote.