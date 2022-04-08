ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Diamonds to Blue Chip for ‘30 Days of Strays’ campaign

Times Leader
 4 days ago
Diamonds to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge for calling attention to the problem of abandoned pets with their “30 Days of Strays.” Blue Chip and other shelters do a great service to the region by helping helpless animals, and one of the most frustrating problems arises when people decide they want a pet, then decide its too much work and try to set them free or surrender them to shelters. Pets are not disposable. Please take the time to make sure you know what you’re getting into and that you’ll be able to fulfill the obligations.

Coal, albeit a small chunk, to Republican National Committee Northeast Regional Communications Director Rachel Lee for turning a very modest special election victory by Robert Schnee into something it just plain wasn’t. This, of course, is what pols, pundits and party flaks on both sides do all the time, but Lee’s overstatement of the significance went beyond hyperbole when you look at the facts. Make no mistake, odds are high Republicans will win some big gains in the midterm elections, but Schnee is not a sign of things to come for a simple reason: He won with only 13.48% of eligible voters casting ballots, and he won a seat that had already been held by a Republican before Tarah Toohill resigned to become a judge. Schnee won easily (funny how Republicans don’t mention voter fraud when they win), but he won with a scant 7.5% of all eligible voters picking him as their state representative.

Diamonds to the Lion Brewery for the announcement of a $25 million expansion, leasing a Pittston Township building to open a new production facility. It’s usually (though not always) good news any time new jobs are coming to the county, but this announcement is that much sweeter because it’s a venerable local business showing ever-increasing success. The Lion Brewery in Wilkes-Barre was built in 1905, and the company expanded capabilities to the tune of more than $20 million in improvements since 2015. Kudos to the brewery’s knack for going beyond bottling its own brews and finding a profitable business as a co-packer for other companies.

Coal to the tragedy surrounding Sincere Butler — renamed Isaiah Pentz after adoption. The child died in 2019 from injuries caused by being violently shaken eight years earlier, and the biological father, Kashawn Butler was sentenced this week to 15 to 30 years in state prison. Only three months old at the time, the child suffered trauma and spent a brief life in a vegetative state before passing away. Kashawn sounded sincere in a tear-filled courtroom when he spoke to one of the adopting parents. “I’m not a bad person; I’m really not. I wasn’t abusing him,” he said. “I wish it was me, I’m sorry.” Only 18 when the shaking incident occurred, Kashawn stands as a gut-wrenching reminder that parenthood requires real maturity and patience. Young lives can be lost, and older lives ruined, in an instant of thoughtless reaction.

— Times Leader

Times Leader

