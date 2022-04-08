FOX 25 chats with Oklahoma State Forester Mark Goeller

Fox Rothschild has opened an Oklahoma City office with a five-lawyer team focused on representing clients in the energy sector from Tulsa-based Conner & Winters. The group includes partners Robin Fields, Matthew Allen, John Reeves and Heidi Nichols and associate Valerie Hatami. The team handles litigation, regulatory compliance and transactional matters. They will lead the opening of the firm’s newest U.S. location, at 210 Park Ave. in Oklahoma City — the firm’s 29th office and second new one this year.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 28 DAYS AGO