Denver looking to win ninth NCAA Title and tie all-time mark set by Michigan

BOSTON — The record for NCAA Hokey Championships is held by Michigan with nine.

On Saturday, Denver will have a chance to tie that mark, after the Pioneers knocked Michigan out of the Frozen Four with a 3-2 overtime victory on Thursday.

The record was the subject of many conversations that DU coach David Carle was privy to, heading into the semifinal matchup.

Michigan, the overall No. 1 seed, was favored in the game, but for Carle and his squad, it didn’t feel that way. The narrative of a team with eight championships vs. a team with nine, however, was unavoidable.

“I can’t tell you that we felt that,” Carle said of not being favored. “I didn’t feel it internally or externally. I thought it was really that everyone built it up to be the 8-9 game, and all the offense and the high-end, talented players.”

Saturday will be Denver’s 12th appearance in the title game. The Pioneers eight championships came in 1958, 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005 and 2017. They were runners up in 1963, 1964, and 1973.

For DU, another championship will be one more step toward their program goal.

“To have this opportunity is very special,” Carle said. “To do it against Michigan, who is at nine and we're at eight, is even sweeter. And hopefully we can tie them and close the gap and reach our goal of getting to 10, first.”

When they get to the final game, the Pioneers usually have success. They won their last three championship contests, the most recent coming in 2017, when they topped Minnesota Duluth 3-2.

Jared Lukosevicius was the hero for Denver in that game, coming away with a hat trick. He was named the Frozen Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

The program is also no stranger to success in Boston, as the Pioneers won the 2004 championship at TD Garden, which was known as the FleetCenter at the time.

This team hopes to replicate that result.

“A lot has been made of the symmetries between this team and the '03 and '04 team, being back here in Boston,” Carle said. “ And there's no doubt about it, when we talk about what we want to do at Denver, it's about winning championships and getting opportunities to hang banners.”

