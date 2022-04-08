ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver looking to win ninth NCAA Title and tie all-time mark set by Michigan

By Eden Laase
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

BOSTON — The record for NCAA Hokey Championships is held by Michigan with nine.

On Saturday, Denver will have a chance to tie that mark, after the Pioneers knocked Michigan out of the Frozen Four with a 3-2 overtime victory on Thursday.

The record was the subject of many conversations that DU coach David Carle was privy to, heading into the semifinal matchup.

Savoie scores in overtime, Denver beats Michigan and advances to NCAA Championship game

Michigan, the overall No. 1 seed, was favored in the game, but for Carle and his squad, it didn’t feel that way. The narrative of a team with eight championships vs. a team with nine, however, was unavoidable.

“I can’t tell you that we felt that,” Carle said of not being favored. “I didn’t feel it internally or externally. I thought it was really that everyone built it up to be the 8-9 game, and all the offense and the high-end, talented players.”

Saturday will be Denver’s 12th appearance in the title game. The Pioneers eight championships came in 1958, 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005 and 2017. They were runners up in 1963, 1964, and 1973.

For DU, another championship will be one more step toward their program goal.

“To have this opportunity is very special,” Carle said. “To do it against Michigan, who is at nine and we're at eight, is even sweeter. And hopefully we can tie them and close the gap and reach our goal of getting to 10, first.”

Denver captain, Cole Guttman, prepares his team for Frozen Four matchup with Michigan

When they get to the final game, the Pioneers usually have success. They won their last three championship contests, the most recent coming in 2017, when they topped Minnesota Duluth 3-2.

Jared Lukosevicius was the hero for Denver in that game, coming away with a hat trick. He was named the Frozen Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

The program is also no stranger to success in Boston, as the Pioneers won the 2004 championship at TD Garden, which was known as the FleetCenter at the time.

This team hopes to replicate that result.

“A lot has been made of the symmetries between this team and the '03 and '04 team, being back here in Boston,” Carle said. “ And there's no doubt about it, when we talk about what we want to do at Denver, it's about winning championships and getting opportunities to hang banners.”

Paul Klee: How future NHL star Bobby Brink helped DU Pioneers to NCAA Frozen Four

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy