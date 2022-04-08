ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Prep Baseball: Ryker Brown named Lootpress Player of the Week

By Rusty Udy
 4 days ago
Bluefield's Ryker Brown delivers a pitch during a game against Independence on April 6 (Greg Barnett/Lootpress)

Bluefield – After leading Bluefield into the state semifinals in football, quarterback Ryker Brown decided to forego basketball and prepare for baseball season.

So far, that decision has paid huge dividends.

The versatile 6-foot-1 senior has exploded out of the gate with a .739 batting average to help lead Bluefield to 7-1 record.

Hitting out of the two-hole, Brown has collected 17 hits in 23 trips to the plate, scoring 19 times, while driving in 12 runs.

“I have just really been looking forward to this season,” Brown said. “I worked really hard in the offseason and it has paid off so far. I used to play basketball, but I wanted to focus on baseball since it was one of my strong suits.”

In week two of the high school baseball season, Brown was 4-for-5 at the dish, including a double and six RBI, while working four walks. On the mound he struckout 14 Princeton batters over six innings to record a crucial win over the Tigers.

“I just call him a bulldog. He is just a true competitor,” veteran Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond said. “He doesn’t say much, but he really gets after it. He is a great player and a pleasure to coach.”

For his efforts on the diamond in week two of the high school baseball season, Brown has earned the Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele.

“It means a lot and I appreciate everyone that voted for me. I am really glad to receive this award,” Brown said.

Josh Lovell (Shady Spring), Elijah Farrington (Independence), Jacob Howard (Wyoming East), Logan Williams (Woodrow Wilson), Isaac Price (Westside), Gavin Bennett (Greenbrier East) and Griffin Boggs (Midland Trail) were considered for Lootpress Player of the Week.

Brown will be honored at the Lootpress Spring Banquet on May 28 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

2022 Baseball POTW winners

Week 1: Atticus Goodson, Independence

Week 2: Ryker Brown, Bluefield

Fairmont achieves three-peat in acrobatics & tumbling

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mountain East Conference Acrobatics & Tumbling Championships took place over the weekend at the Joe Retton Arena, where the Falcons emerged victorious over the Frostburg State Bobcats. The competition, which took place on Saturday afternoon, saw the Bobcats take an early lead, out scoring...
FAIRMONT, WV
