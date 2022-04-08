Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Evening' game

LVIV, Ukraine, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday defended the war in Ukraine as a "noble" mission that would achieve its goals as his troops massed for a new offensive amid allegations of rape, brutality against civilians and possible use of chemical weapons. Ukrainian officials urged...
(CNN) — Philadelphia will reinstate indoor mask mandates Monday, April 18, as its Covid-19 cases quickly rise, the city's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole announced Monday. The city is the first major US metropolitan area to bring back masking requirements after a slew of cities and states dropped...
President Biden has had incremental success at implementing gun control through executive action, rolling out a rule last year to regulate pistol-stablizing braces, directing his Justice Department to target gun traffickers, and announcing a new crackdown on "ghost guns" Monday. While the president touted his administration’s actions, he also said...
Washington CNN — President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce new steps his administration is taking to address rising gasoline prices across the country, including emergency measures to expand biofuel sales, countering rising energy prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The President is slated to announce that the...
Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz won the Donald Trump primary by securing the former president’s endorsement over the weekend. Now, Oz’s Senate campaign says it plans to spend at least $1 million to make sure Pennsylvania Republicans know about it — betting that by bolstering awareness of the endorsement, his poll numbers can be buoyed.
The California woman dubbed "SoHo Karen" after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her cellphone in New York City has pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge, officials said Monday. Miya Ponsetto, 23, has admitted to unlawful imprisonment "as a hate crime" but can re-plead and have the...
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday became the first leader from a European Union country to visit Moscow during its bloody invasion of Ukraine, holding what he described as a "very direct, open and tough" meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nehammer’s Moscow visit comes after a trip on Saturday...
For the last seven days, Elon Musk has made major headlines. But it’s not Tesla, where he’s CEO, that he’s toying with this time. Instead, he’s been making waves around his recent investment in Twitter. Last week’s news that he had purchased enough Twitter stock to...
Reports that Russia has appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to take over operations in Ukraine indicate that the war could be set to enter a brutal new phase as Moscow readies a major offensive in Ukraine’s east, some military analysts said. Dvornikov, who most recently oversaw Russian troops in Syria...
