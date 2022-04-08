4th stimulus check 2022 – Summer ‘stimulus’ payment of $850 proposed – see if you would be eligible for cash boost

RESIDENTS in Maine might soon receive a payment worth $850, if the governor's proposal is approved.

Maine Gov Janet Mills hopes to give back part of the state's budget surplus to taxpayers, according to WGME.

Maine has a budget surplus of $822million.

For the proposal to pass, it needs 2/3 of the legislature's support.

"While I cannot control the impact of COVID-19 on global markets, I can make sure that we deliver to Maine people the resources they need to grapple with these rising costs as we build a stronger sustainable economy,” Mills told lawmakers in a state address.

If approved, the checks could go out as early as June.

There is now a push to get payments out even faster by sending the money electronically rather than by paper checks if approved.

Are third round stimulus checks taxable, continued

If you didn’t receive the third payment or if your check was less than what it should’ve been based on your income, you could receive the amount you’re owed when you file your 2021 taxes.

If you received more than you should have, due to a change in income or other circumstances, you will not be required to pay back the government.

It’s also important to note that these stimulus checks cannot be taken by the IRS to pay federal debts, child support, federal taxes, or state income taxes.

The IRS states on its website that you are not required to report the third stimulus check on your 2021 tax return.

However, the information may be helpful to determine if you’re eligible to claim a 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return.

Are third round stimulus checks taxable?

Third round stimulus check payments are similar to the first two rounds in that they work as an advance tax credit.

This payment is not included as part of your gross income and, as such, cannot be taxed.

It will also not affect an amount you may owe or reduce your tax refund when you file your 2021 taxes.

The third stimulus check was issued as an advance Recovery Rebate tax credit for the 2021 tax year.

Are stimulus checks taxable?

In 2021, millions of Americans received a stimulus check worth up to $1,400.

That was the third round of stimulus checks issued amidst the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The payment was in addition to the child tax credit payments that began in July 2021, offering up to $300 per month per child to qualified parents.

Some individual states also issued aid to residents.

The second round of California’s Golden State Stimulus program, for example, provided residents with 8.1million payments worth more than $5.8billion, a spokesperson for the California Franchise Tax Board told The Sun.

Here we explain whether these stimulus checks are subject to taxation upon filing a return in 2022.

Are child tax credit payments taxable, continued

If your total advance child tax credit payment amount is greater than what you’re eligible to claim on your 2021 tax return, you will have to repay what is owed.

That’s because the payments were based on the IRS’ estimate of your 2021 child tax credit amount.

You can repay the excess during the 2022 tax filing season when you file a return for 2021.

Are child tax credit payments taxable?

If you received child tax credit payments in 2021, they were technically an advance of your 2021 tax year child tax credit.

These payments cannot be claimed as income, and cannot be taxed.

However, there is one key difference between federal stimulus checks and child tax credit payments.

Are Golden State Stimulus payments taxable?

While individual states that offered stimulus checks may have different rules, the California Franchise Tax Board confirms on its website that the Golden State Stimulus payments are not subjected to state tax.

As with the federal stimulus payments, the Golden State Stimulus cannot be claimed as income.

Therefore, it cannot be claimed on an income tax return.

New guaranteed income program, part four

Researchers at UC Davis will simultaneously study the pilot program and its outcomes.

The program is targeted and families qualified based on need and having a young child, and there was no application process.

Yolo County, which includes West Sacramento, is not the first California region to test a guaranteed income program.

Roughly 8,000 Californians across nine cities are already receiving guaranteed income ranging from $300 to $1,800.

New guaranteed income program, part three

Through CalWORKs assistance, a family of four is eligible to receive up to $15,000 annually.

The goal, according to Yolo County officials, is to boost these families above the poverty line in California, which is roughly $25,000 for a family of four.

On April 1, prepaid debit cards will be sent to the participating families.

New guaranteed income program, continued

The program will help 54 families in Yolo – the California county with the highest percentage of residents living below the poverty line.

Approved by the Yolo County Board of Supervisors last year, the bulk of the initial funding for the program will come from cannabis tax revenue.

The selected families will receive guaranteed income payments in addition to the assistance they already get.

New guaranteed income program

Families across California will receive monthly cash aid between $1,200 and $1,500 for the next two years from April.

The basic income pilot program is targeted at households who are already receiving aid through CalWORKs, the state’s public assistance program for families.

Those eligible must also have at least one child younger than six.

How many people have signed the petition?

Over 3million people have signed the Change.org petition.

At 4,500,000 signatures, the petition would become one of the top signed ones on Change.org.

Update to Change.org petition

Bonin recently added an update to her petition as it neared 3million signatures.

“**UPDATE: Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20 percent and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care.”

What does the Change.org petition say, part five

"For our team and other Americans who can claim unemployment, even the maximum payments will not be enough for most people to continue paying their bills – and avoid slipping into poverty,” Bonin wrote.

“The facts are, even successful small businesses can’t go months with their doors closed.”

“But supplying Americans with monthly support until they can get back on their feet can save our communities from financial ruin.”

“We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.”

What does the Change.org petition say, part four

“Our talented and cherished team, some of whom have been with us since we opened our doors 15 years ago, are now without an income,” Bonin noted on the petition she started.

“Like our team, my family has lost all of the income from our restaurant, and business owners and the self-employed can’t claim unemployment. This is the story of America right now.”

What does the Change.org petition say, part three

“My husband and I own a restaurant in Denver and these past two weeks have been a blur,” Bonin wrote.

“Our restaurant community is wrestling with seeing everything we all have worked so hard for irrevocably changed.”

“Our hearts were breaking as we watched our staff divide the ingredients in our kitchen to bring to their homes: a dismal token for employees who worked tirelessly every day.”

What does the Change.org petition say, part two

“This is catastrophic for working families like mine,” Bonin added.

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis.”

“Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table.”

What does the Change.org petition say?

The petition was created by restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin.

It reads “My name is Stephanie, and I am one of millions of Americans who fear for my financial future because of this coronavirus crisis.”

“With businesses and schools closing across the country to control the spread of this virus, many people have already lost their jobs. Others are being forced to stay home."

Change.org petition

More than 3million people have signed a Change.org petition that calls on lawmakers to pass legislation for recurring $2,000 monthly payments.

21 Democrat senators also previously signed a letter to President Joe Biden in support of recurring stimulus payments.

The letter read: “Almost six in 10 people say the $1,400 payments set to be included in the rescue package will last them less than three months.”

April 18 tax deadline

In order to receive any missed stimulus payment, a tax return must be filed.

The April 18 tax deadline also applies to applications for missed stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 per adult.

The credit may be claimed by making a switch to your filing status and shuffling kids around thanks to a tax loophole.

Hackers targeting stimulus payments, part three

Email phishing campaigns are also sending out messages regarding stimulus payments to taxpayers in another attempt to convince recipients that they owe money to the fake agency and must act now.

“Fighting back against phishing scams requires constant vigilance, and we urge tax pros to take some basic steps to help protect their clients and themselves,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The recent pandemic-related scams have a tendency to tell an urgent story that attempts to trick its receiver into opening a dangerous link or attachment.

Hackers targeting stimulus payments, continued

To be clear, the IRS does not contact people over email, text messages, or through social media.

Fraudulent texts normally include a link that taxpayers, if clicking, could give up personal information that could jeopardize their stimulus payments.

Taxpayers should also be watching out for incoming calls where scammers impersonate IRS agents and aggressively demand that the recipient pay a fake missing payment.

Hackers targeting stimulus payments

As tax returns hit millions of bank accounts during this year’s tax season, scammers are impersonating the Internal Revenue Service in text messages and calls.

“Thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams,” the agency warned on their website.

“Scammers use the regular mail, telephone, or email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals.”

Who will qualify for energy relief stimulus?

The qualifications for the proposed stimulus money would mirror that of last year’s stimulus checks.

The payments would go to individuals with incomes under $75,000.

The income threshold for married couples is $150,000 according to the proposal.

The payments would total around $240 per year for singles and $360 per year for married couples.

Stimulus money for energy relief, continued

The bill was initially proposed by Representative Ro Khanna of California and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

It is now being championed by Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet and Sherrod Brown.

The bill proposes that quarterly stimulus payments would be provided to Americans to assist with costs like rising gas prices.

Stimulus money for energy relief

Low and middle-income families in America could get payments of $240 every three months to help with rising gas prices.

Six democratic senators introduced the bill on March 10 and said the payments would be funded by a new tax on oil companies.

Like the American Rescue Act stimulus checks, payments will go directly to Americans’ bank accounts, as long as they have provided that information to the IRS.