Vigil held for Siddharth Sukhdeo

A private vigil was held this weekend in Marblehead, Massachusetts, for the 18-year-old who was killed in a crash early Friday morning. Friends and family of James Galante gathered Saturday night at Piper Field in Marblehead. Galante died in a crash on the causeway along Ocean Avenue. Police responded around...
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
The Mott Haven community held a vigil Saturday night for the 37-year-old woman who police say was found dead with her neck slashed early in the morning inside her apartment. Dozens of candles and flowers rested on the sidewalk in front of the very building where Bjana James was found dead.
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
CHICAGO — A vigil is being held Friday evening on the city’s South Side for a 47-year-old woman who was found beaten to death inside her home earlier this week. The candlelight vigil is taking place outside the home where Aaliyah Newell lost her life in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue. Police said […]
A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
The victims of a triple homicide in Georgia were the parents and son of the local coroner, who made the gruesome discovery at a gun range his family owns, the official said Monday. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk couldn't reach his parents and son Friday when he went looking for...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said.
The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99.
The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28.
Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision.
The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene.
Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.
A Roseville man is in custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor and leaving him bleeding in the street. Police officials say the shooting on Meier Street stemmed from “an ongoing neighbor trouble.”
The FDNY held a vigil for Yadira Arroyo, an EMT who was killed five years ago in the Bronx on Wednesday. Arroyo’s family, friends and colleagues gathered at FDNY Station 26 in Morissania to remember her five years after her death. The 44-year-old was killed after an individual hijacked...
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - A crowd packed the Elmore County High School football stadium Thursday night to remember the life of Gardner Cameron. The 16-year-old lost his life in a car crash Wednesday. “He was a good kid. I just wish it had been me instead of him,” his father,...
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Morehead State are gathering Tuesday night to hold a vigil for a friend and fellow classmate who was killed in a crash. The crash happened during spring break in Florida. According to The Trail Blazer, Stephen Bowling died Wednesday on I-10 in Santa Rosa County, and two other students are still fighting for their lives after that crash as well.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rayshon Miranda from Lancaster was in California City when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing by their adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline west on December 21st, 2020. "It was pretty much just being apart of it since day one, staying in the neighborhood and...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Monday night to remember Daris Brown, who was killed 12 years ago in a case that remains unsolved. Brown was 19 when he died. LaTosha Brown says she hasn’t given up hope that her son’s shooting death will be solved. She planned Monday’s vigil to raise awareness for all unsolved homicides and is pleading anyone with information to come forward.
The Rockland County community marked a somber anniversary Wednesday on the one-year anniversary of a fire at a Spring Valley assisted living facility where two people died. The vigil was held outside of Columbian Engine No. 1 in Spring Valley. The fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults took...
Comments / 0