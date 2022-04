MDHHS has announced expansion of their partnership with libraries offering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits to Michiganders. As we enter the time of year when families will be spending more time in group settings, with extended and/or vulnerable family members and friends, or returning from Spring Break trips, these test kits can be a valuable tool to prevent the spread of the virus when returning to your daily activities.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO