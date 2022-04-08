Kansas City-area junk removal company steps up to help Northeast neighbors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After neighbors shared with FOX4 Problem Solvers about a lot turned into an illegal dumping ground , a Kansas City area junk company is stepping up to help.

The lot is located at 513 Drury Avenue and was featured in a FOX4 report last month.

Veteran owned and operated JDog Junk Removal & Hauling is responding to the call for help.

“We know very few people, less than a handful that will try to help, sometimes on their own. In between jobs, or when we have time, we clean up here and there,” said JDog supervisor Brent Pearson. “We like to give back to the community.”

Last month neighbors contacted FOX4 about the problem.

The lot next door was not only a magnet for illegal dumping, but also attracting bugs and rodents.

Neighbors told FOX4 the trash began piling up after a vacant home fire three years ago.

The cleaned lot is now a welcome sight.

“Local business wanted to help us out, huh? They did a good job,” said Larry Van Stratten who originally contacted FOX4.

Everything from furniture, hypodermic needles, old tires and more were removed from the site during the clean-up.

The owner of JDog said they will continue to monitor the lot and make sure it stays relatively clean.

“We’re used to jobs where some big houses, we take out 14-15 loads like that, so this takes a little bit of work, but we can handle it and it will help out right here a little bit,” Pearson said.

A Kansas City spokesperson said the owner of the lot has been cited.

