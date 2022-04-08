GALLERY: Tarpons push past Gators, keep district winning streak alive

Here are this week’s Times-Union’s high school baseball Power Rankings, highlighting the leading teams from across Northeast Florida. The rankings are released each Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Bolles, Fleming Island and St. Johns Country Day are all aiming for a return trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association state tournament, which will be held later in May in Fort Myers. Records are through April 11 games. The softball rankings appear Mondays. 1....

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO