ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Pitt Bike Cave creates hub for student cyclists

By Jamie Sheppard
Pitt News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a warm day near the Posvar Passage, students walking to class can hear the sounds of birds chirping on the lawn, laughter and conversation from other students and the crunch of spinning bicycle wheels echoing from a nearby workshop. The Pitt Bike Cave, located in between Posvar and...

pittnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

The Best Bike Locks for Every Cyclist

Cities are graveyards for stolen bikes, with bent wheels and ragged frames hanging off anything nailed to the ground, sometimes with a sawed-through bike lock lying in plain sight. The air is thick with the ghosts of bikes that were stolen completely — Fujis, Treks, Surlys. You can almost hear their cute little bells ringing, warning you to get the hell out of the bike lane. Estimates for stolen bikes in North America range from 800,000 to two million per year. Moreover, they’re challenging to get back because most people don’t write down serial numbers, register their bikes or even report a theft to police (and stolen bike recovery isn’t exactly law enforcement’s number one priority, either).
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz and N+ Team Up to Create One of the Most Stylish E-Bikes on the Market

Click here to read the full article. How do race car drivers get around when they’re not in the cockpit of their vehicle? If you drive for Mercedes-Benz’s Formula E team you hop on your stylish e-bike. The German automaker and N+ have joined forces for the new  Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Silver Arrows eBike. The new model is the third collaboration between the two companies and is easily their most capable and stylish battery-powered bicycle yet. Like its direct predecessor, the best thing about the new Silver Arrows e-bike is the fact that it doesn’t look like one. You’ll have...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy