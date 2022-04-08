ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' JT Brubaker: Forgettable Opening Day

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brubaker allowed four runs on four hits across three innings and earned the loss Thursday against the Cardinals....

KMOV

Punched in the mouth for the first time this season, Cardinals don’t offer much of a response in Sunday’s loss to Pirates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Things started out so well for the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium that when Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis tagged St. Louis starter Steven Matz for a grand slam in the third inning, it took a moment to mentally settle into the new reality of what this game had become. What had appeared to be another lazy win incoming over a bad Pittsburgh team had suddenly shifted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tribune-Review

Pirates-Cardinals series finale rained out

The four-game series finale between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium was called off Monday due to rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader June 14 in St. Louis. The game would have been the Pirates’ first regular-season look at starting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia batting eighth on Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Tapia will start in left field on Saturday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. Danny Jansen will move to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate.
MLB
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting for Cardinals on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will move to the bench on Saturday with Corey Dickerson starting in the designated hitter role. Dickerson will bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Brad Miller's four RBIs lead Rangers past Blue Jays

Brad Miller had a solo homer and four RBIs, Jonah Heim had a two-run blast and three RBIs, and the visiting Texas Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday. Nick Solak also had a solo home run for the Rangers, who overcame a 6-1 deficit to salvage the finale of the three-game, season-opening series.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Rangers rally from 5 runs down, beat Blue Jays 12-6

TORONTO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 467-foot home run and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday."We did a really good job," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "Offensively, that was our best game."Guerrero's third-inning home run off Spencer Howard, the longest of Guerrero's career, built a 6-1 lead. Guerrero's home run had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph.After blowing a seven-run advantage in a 10-8 loss in Friday's opener, Texas turned this game around with its biggest...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Gets Monday off

Newman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals. Pittsburgh and St. Louis are concluding their four-game series with a matinee contest, so Newman is likely just getting a breather for the start of a seven-game week for the Pirates. He started at shortstop in each of the first three games of the season, going 3-for-12 with two doubles and an RBI while slotting in fifth, ninth and sixth in the batting order. Hoy Park will draw the start at shortstop Monday, but Newman appears to be fairly secure in an everyday role in the middle infield.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia not in Monday lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Raimel Tapia in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Tapia will sit out Monday's game while George Springer covers centerfield and Zack Collins takes a crack at designated hitter, batting eighth. Our models project Tapia to make 545...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers in win

DeJong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 6-2 win Saturday against the Pirates. DeJong's two-out, two-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Cardinals the lead for good. He walked and struck out twice in his other three plate appearances. After losing the starting shortstop job to Edmundo Sosa last season, the former All-Star was named the starter for 2022 after hitting .435/.536/.826 in 11 spring contests. The 28-year-old has hit sixth in the St. Louis lineup in both games to start the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Makes another start at keystone

VanMeter will start at second base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Cardinals. With Hoy Park shifting over to shortstop Monday in place of a resting Kevin Newman, VanMeter will pick up his second start at the keystone through the Pirates' first four contests. Park's standing atop the depth chart at second base appears shaky, so the lefty-hitting VanMeter could have the opportunity to push for more work at the position, at least against right-handed pitching. VanMeter is still looking for his first hit of the season, after going 0-for-3 with a walk during the first three games of the series in St. Louis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 12 (Back Chicago to Win Big)

The Chicago Cubs hit the road for their second series of 2022 to face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates have already surprised me this season by winning Game 3 of their opening tilt against the Cardinals 9-4. Game 4 of that series was postponed due to inclement weather. I am not only surprised that the Pirates scored nine runs, but that they actually won a game against a tough Cardinals team at all.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Picks up first career win

Yajure (1-0) did not allow a hit, stuck out one and walked one across two scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Cardinals. Yajure did not earn a rotation spot out of spring training, though he effectively relieved Bryse Wilson on Sunday. He entered the game with Pittsburgh up 7-3 and managed to earn the first win of his career. Yajure has typically shown strong control of his pitches while climbing through the majors, so it is notable that he threw only 19 strikes on 34 pitches in his opening outing of the campaign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO

