Pirates' JT Brubaker: Forgettable Opening Day

VanMeter will start at second base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Cardinals. With Hoy Park shifting over to shortstop Monday in place of a resting Kevin Newman, VanMeter will pick up his second start at the keystone through the Pirates' first four contests. Park's standing atop the depth chart at second base appears shaky, so the lefty-hitting VanMeter could have the opportunity to push for more work at the position, at least against right-handed pitching. VanMeter is still looking for his first hit of the season, after going 0-for-3 with a walk during the first three games of the series in St. Louis.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO