Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Hitless during MLB debut

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Castillo went 0-for-3 with one strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Signs With Rival Team

On Friday night, former Steelers backup quarterback Josh Dobbs signed a contract for the 2022 season. He agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Dobbs, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In limited action with the team, the Tennessee product had 45 passing yards and an interception.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

James O'Shaughnessy: Visits Bears

O'Shaughnessy (hip) visited the Bears on Monday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. O'Shaughnessy only appeared in seven games during the 2021 season, missing the last two weeks with a hip injury and previously sitting out with an ankle issue. The 29-year-old recorded 24 catches on 34 targets for 244 yards, which would have put him on a path for career highs had he played a full season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Exits with hip injury

Fletcher left Monday's game against the Marlins due to left hip tightness. The severity of Fletcher's injury is unknown at this time, so he'll be listed as day-to-day until the team unveils more information. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield could see more opportunities at shortstop if Fletcher is forced to miss significant time.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not starting Sunday

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Miami, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Yastrzemski is 0-for-5 with a walk to begin the season and will take a seat with southpaw Trevor Rogers starting Sunday's series finale. Heliot Ramos, Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater will start from left to right in the outfield for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Delino DeShields: Lands minor-league deal

DeShields signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. DeShields was let go by the Marlins last weekend after serving as a non-roster invitee in camp. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett and will be available to serve as outfield depth for the big-league club at some point.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA

