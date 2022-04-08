ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Second Period_1, Seattle, Wennberg 10 (Eberle, Donato), 0:47. Third Period_2,...

www.ourmidland.com

WGNtv.com

Thunderstorms in Chicago

Is there is a consistent week or period of the year when thunderstorms have always occurred?. Chicago’s annual thunderstorm day tally has been remarkably stable over the years, consistently averaging about 38 days a year when thunder is recorded at the city’s official observation site. The bulk of the city’s thunderstorms occur during the April-October warm season, but the first half of June has been a consistently thundery period. June leads all months with an average of 7 thunderstorm days, followed by July and August, with 6, and May with 5. April and September typically log 4, March and October 2, November, 1, and the months of December, January, and February less than 1. The most thunderstorms days in any month-15 in May 1944 and in any year- 66 in 1975.
CHICAGO, IL
Midland Daily News

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Second Period_1, Montreal, Armia 6 (Dvorak, Savard), 0:29. 2, Winnipeg, Barron 1 (Samberg, Ehlers), 1:46. 3, Winnipeg, Stastny 20 (Barron, Samberg), 4:00. Third Period_4, Montreal, Anderson 18 (Petry, Suzuki), 6:19. 5, Winnipeg, Svechnikov 7 (Connor, Dubois), 11:01. 6, Winnipeg, Lowry 12 (Morrissey, Sanford), 18:31 (en). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-17-9_35. Montreal...
NHL
Midland Daily News

Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

E_Raleigh (1), Sánchez (1), Correa (1), Kirilloff (1). DP_Seattle 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Suárez (1), Polanco (1), Buxton 2 (2). SB_Buxton (1). Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy. T_3:00. A_12,932 (38,544).
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Midland Daily News

Utah 111, Portland 80

Percentages: FG .451, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Hernangomez 4-7, Alexander-Walker 1-3, Conley 1-3, Butler 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Clarkson 1-8, Gay 0-3, House Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Gobert 2, Whiteside 2, Butler, Gay). Turnovers: 17 (House Jr. 3, O'Neale 3, Butler 2,...
PORTLAND, OR
Midland Daily News

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

LOB_Miami 1, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Wendle (1), Marsh (1), Adell (1). HR_Sánchez 2 (2), Marsh (1), Adell (1). SB_Ohtani (1), Wade (0). Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus. T_2:42. A_20,480 (45,517).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Midland Daily News

Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109

Percentages: FG .526, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (J.Holiday 5-6, DiVincenzo 4-7, Mitchell 2-4, Lamb 1-1, Jones 1-2, Metu 1-2, Lyles 0-1, Jackson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jones 2, Mitchell 2, Queta 2, Metu). Turnovers: 14 (Lamb 3, Lyles 3, DiVincenzo 2, Jackson...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Seattle 2#Goalies Seattle
Midland Daily News

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

E_Bohm 3 (3). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Bohm (2), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (1). HR_Realmuto (1). SB_McCann (1). S_Nimmo (1). May pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson;...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

