Seattle 2, Chicago 0

Is there is a consistent week or period of the year when thunderstorms have always occurred?. Chicago’s annual thunderstorm day tally has been remarkably stable over the years, consistently averaging about 38 days a year when thunder is recorded at the city’s official observation site. The bulk of the city’s thunderstorms occur during the April-October warm season, but the first half of June has been a consistently thundery period. June leads all months with an average of 7 thunderstorm days, followed by July and August, with 6, and May with 5. April and September typically log 4, March and October 2, November, 1, and the months of December, January, and February less than 1. The most thunderstorms days in any month-15 in May 1944 and in any year- 66 in 1975.

