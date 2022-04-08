ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Police seize $1.4 million in marijuana at condemned home

 4 days ago
SCRANTON, Pa. — Two people were arrested, and a house was condemned in Scranton after police found more...

Krystal Tomushunis
3d ago

leave the plants alone there's so much worst out in the world to clean up like.....harder drugs and dangerous people.....

Janet Magee
3d ago

These laws are contradictory!!! Marijuana is legal almost. They just want all those plants to make money

