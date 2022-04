Click here to read the full article. Scotch & Soda is continuing its expansion frenzy into 2022. The Dutch denim and lifestyle brand announced it’s planning to open 20 brick-and-mortar stores around the world in just six months’ time. Stores include flagship locations in Milan’s Via Alessandro and London’s Long Acre—among the most popular fashion destinations in both cities, as well as additional sites in North America, Europe, China, the Middle East and Asia. Earlier this year, Scotch & Soda opened a new store in Boston and Scottsdale, Ariz., and will soon introduce locations in Washington, D.C., Detroit and San Antonio, Texas....

BUSINESS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO