Second suspect wanted in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month.
The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times.
On April 4, 26-year-old Mary Ozier was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in connection to the shooting. Authorities said Mary was allegedly one of the suspects that fired several shots from a vehicle.Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals
A warrant has been issued for Danedra’s arrest. Police say she is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
