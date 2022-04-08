ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Second suspect wanted in Whitehaven shooting

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month.

The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times.

On April 4, 26-year-old Mary Ozier was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in connection to the shooting. Authorities said Mary was allegedly one of the suspects that fired several shots from a vehicle.

A warrant has been issued for Danedra’s arrest. Police say she is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

