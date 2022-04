Already the underdogs in the play-in round against the Brooklyn Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly been dealt a further blow. Ahead of Tuesday's play-in game for the No. 7 seed -- the winner of which will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals -- Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Cleveland will be without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who has missed the team's last 18 games due to a sprained finger.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO