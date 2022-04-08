ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontenac, KS

Frontenac takes two from Colgan to move to 5-0

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRONTENAC, Kan. – (WATCH) Frontenac sweeps a CNC double-header from Colgan Thursday night to get to 5-0 on the...

The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
KSN News

Prep baseball: East notches City League win at South Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The East High School baseball team played a rescheduled game from last week at South High School on Monday, and came away with an 11-1 win. The Aces earned their first win of the season. East will play Kapaun on Thursday in a double-header at West Urban-Adams starting at 4:30 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KSDK

Former Mizzou guard Javon Picket announces transfer to SLU

ST. LOUIS — Belleville native Javon Pickett won't have far to go for his new college basketball home in 2022-2023. Pickett announced on Instagram Monday that he would be transferring from Mizzou to Saint Louis University for his final year of eligibility. Pickett, a Belleville East grad, has ties...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

