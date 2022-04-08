ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma City Council approves thousands in grant funding for new police cameras

By Luis Lopez
 4 days ago
With the approval, over $80,000 in funding is coming to the Yuma Police Department for 40 new body cameras, which YPD says is a vital need - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of dollars in funding is coming to the Yuma Police Department.

The money is going to the body cameras worn by police officers, and soon detectives.

On Wednesday night, the Yuma City Council unanimously approved an $80,000 dollar grant from the U.S Department of Justice, to get YPD 40 new body cameras.

While it may seem like a lot of money for just 40 cameras, it also includes the software used to operate them.

When officers dock cameras at the end of their shift, it uploads all footage to a cloud server with unlimited storage.

Sergeant Lori Franklin says it provides a complete archive for both officers and suspects.

“We can go back and check any allegations of misconduct, anything that happened on the streets, we can go back and check it, also helps for evidence when we go to court for a big case or anything like that,” Franklin said.

All officers out in the field wear the cameras during their shift, the new cameras will be given to detectives as they investigate crime scenes.

City Council member Michael Shelton voiced his support for the grant at Wednesday’s meeting, also saying it makes sense, regardless of your beliefs when it comes to law enforcement.

“It’s something that’s seen as public necessity, a legal necessity, it’s something we’re all in agreement with, the chief of police is in agreement with it, it benefits the rank and file, and it’s good for the public,” Shelton said.

YPD first received body cameras back in October 2020, and says overall, officers have had no issues with wearing them.

