Calhoun County soccer: Oxford, Donoho to face off in boys', girls' finals

Pedro Portal/Miami Herald

MCCLELLAN — Oxford and Donoho, the top two seeds in the boys' and girls' fields, will square off in the Calhoun County soccer championships Saturday on McClellan Fields.

Donoho, the top seed in both fields, beat Jacksonville's girls 2-1 and Jacksonville's boys 3-0 in Thursday's semifinals.

Oxford, No. 2 in both fields, beat White Plains' boys 2-1 and Weaver's girls 2-1.

Oxford's boys and Donoho's girls are defending champions.

2022 Calhoun County soccer tournament

At McClellan

Seedings and county/overall records

BOYS

1. Donoho: 8-0

2. Oxford: 6-7

3. White Plains: 7-1

4. Faith Christian: 6-4

5. Jacksonville: 6-6

6. Saks: 2-6-2

7. Weaver: 2-11

GIRLS

1. Donoho: 9-0

2. Oxford: 7-7

3. Weaver: 5-6-1

4. Jacksonville: 5-5

5. Saks: 3-5-2

6. Faith Christian: 2-8

Schedules

BOYS

Monday

No. 5 Jacksonville 3, No. 4 Faith Christian 1

No. 2 Oxford 6, No. 7 Weaver 0

No. 3 White Plains 1, No. 6 Saks, 0

Thursday

No. 1 Donoho 3, Jacksonville 0

Oxford 2, White Plains 1

Saturday

Oxford vs. Donoho, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday

No. 4 Jacksonville 4, No. 5 Saks 1

No. 3 Weaver 3, No. 6 Faith Christian 2

Thursday

No. 1 Donoho 2, Jacksonville 1

No. 2 Oxford 2, Weaver 1

Saturday

Oxford vs. Donoho, 3 p.m.