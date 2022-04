Contrary to what my social media feed may imply (that I'm solely a rock climbing bum now), I've been in the gym and waiting for a fight for while now. After my loss last September, I told my management that a February or March return sounded good. March became April, which became the end of April, which then moved to May 1st, and now finally I have a signed fight contract for May 28th in Sacramento, California for Urijah Faber's A-1 Combat promotion. For those unable to make the show in Sacto, the fights will be airing live on UFC Fight Pass.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO