PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County judge has ordered Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to pay more than $16,000 in unpaid credit card bills and fees. According to an article published by The Oregonian, Circuit judge Judith Matarazzo issued default orders last week in two lawsuits filed by Bank of America in November 2021. The lawsuits alleged Hardesty had defaulted on two credit card accounts. The Oregonian also reported that records show neither Hardesty nor an attorney representing her appeared in court or filed a written notice in the two cases.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO