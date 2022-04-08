ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

John Fanta: Jose Ramirez wants to be in Cleveland, that's not common in sports today!

By The Barber Shop, Garrett Bush
 4 days ago

John Fanta, college basketball play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports and lifelong Guardians fan, tells Garrett Bush that Jose Ramirez wants to be in Cleveland, that's not common in sports today. He breaks down what Jose's new deal means to the Guardians and how Kansas got another National Championship Thursday night in "The Barber Shop."

