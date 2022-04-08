ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls, WI

Black River Falls schools closed Friday because of IT network disruption

By Leah Rivard
 4 days ago

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — The Black River Falls School District canceled all classes Friday because of an incident involving unauthorized access to the district’s IT network.

Superintendent Shelly Severson sent an email to parents Thursday night saying that student record system is unavailable, and the district has no access to attendance, medication records, family contact information, or court orders.

Police, security and forensics experts are investigating, and all network devices are unavailable because of the investigation, Severson wrote.

