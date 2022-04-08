Boston police investigating indecent assaults in Brighton

Boston Police are investigating two indecent assaults reported in Brighton.

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating two indecent assaults reported this week.

The first assault was reported in Brighton around 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim told police she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue near Spofford Road when an unknown man indecently assaulted her, Boston Police said. The man then fled west on foot down Commonwealth Avenue.

Another woman told police Thursday she was indecently assaulted by a man on Glenville Avenue in Brighton two days prior, according to a statement from Boston Police. The man then fled on foot toward Harvard Avenue, police said.

Police said the man pictured is a person of interest in both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.

Anonymous tips may be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

