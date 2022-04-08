ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston police investigating indecent assaults in Brighton

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfDf5_0f2yBSgc00
Boston Police are investigating two indecent assaults reported in Brighton.

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating two indecent assaults reported this week.

The first assault was reported in Brighton around 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim told police she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue near Spofford Road when an unknown man indecently assaulted her, Boston Police said. The man then fled west on foot down Commonwealth Avenue.

Another woman told police Thursday she was indecently assaulted by a man on Glenville Avenue in Brighton two days prior, according to a statement from Boston Police. The man then fled on foot toward Harvard Avenue, police said.

Police said the man pictured is a person of interest in both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.

Anonymous tips may be left at the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
NECN

Man Charged With Stabbing His Mother to Death in Boston

A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating murder in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — A death investigation is underway in Roxbury, after Boston Police found a woman stabbed to death Tuesday morning. Police responded to 1050 Tremont St. just before 9 a.m. following a 911 call. When they arrived on scene, police say they found a woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brighton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NBC News

FBI arrests Massachusetts school superintendent accused of texting 99 threats about police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into threatening messages sent to a local candidate for police chief. Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark is accused of sending 99 text messages to intimidate an applicant into withdrawing for the top police job, according to the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Crime#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
BET

Family Demands Justice After Bloody Photos Of Popular IG Model Emerge After Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend

Relatives and friends of Christian Toby Obumseli are now demanding justice after the 27-year old former star athlete and captain of his high school football team, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday (April 5) inside a luxury Miami high-rise apartment. Although Miami Police described the event as a domestic dispute, Obumseli’s girlfriend has yet to be charged. Now, photos have emerged of her drenched in blood walking away with police from the horrific incident.
MIAMI, FL
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Man Seriously Hurt in Brockton Shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Brockton Tuesday. Brockton police said it happened on East Street just before 5 p.m. A suspect vehicle was last seen driving south on East Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy