Roof ripped off Seminole County home during storm

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - There was no warning for a powerful storm that descended on the Big Oak Mobile Home Park on Friday, injuring six and destroying several homes. Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said ambulances rushed five people to the hospital, including two who had to be transferred to Mobile with critical injuries. Another resident took himself to the hospital, according to the sheriff.
GROVELAND, Fla. – An apparent funnel cloud was captured on video Tuesday night in Lake County as strong storms ripped through the region. Nearly a dozen tornado warnings were issued in Central Florida, but there were no reports of widespread damage or injuries. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
Two people have been arraigned on animal cruelty charges in the Berkshires. Kelly Hathaway and Arthur Raney appeared in court Friday morning. The duo from Pittsfield is accused of abandoning 15 cats during a winter storm in two separate Berkshire County locations, back in January. While the case proceeds, a...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department responded to a home on Poplar Springs Drive as a fire burned through the roof Friday morning at around 5:30 a.m. Flames were coming from the basement to the roof of the home. The house was occupied at the time of the...
A powerful line of tornadoes tore through Texas and Oklahoma Monday. The storm brought wind, pounding rain, and hail. At least dozens of homes are believed damaged or destroyed. A twister from that group of storms ravaged Jacksboro, Texas, just as school was about to let out. Aly Vanderkaay was...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Seminole County Solid Waste, they have an issue. "We're facing unprecedented staff challenges that we've never seen historically," Hector Valle, Environmental Programs Manager, said. Trucks continue to dump the trash collected but not all is consistently getting picked up daily. "We are very short-staffed,...
INOLA, Okla. — Debris littered an Inola neighborhood Friday morning as a strong storm passed through the night before. Inola Police Chief Brad Craig said reports were starting to come in from the Ruby Estates neighborhood near 4180 Rd and Hwy 412, just outside of town. Campers, trailers and...
The worst of the severe thunderstorms seems to be behind Warren County as of 1:30 p.m., but the nearly two-hour deluge did see a number of tornadoes pass through the area. According to John Elfer, director of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, four tornadoes were reported within the county, none of which could be confirmed to have touched down.
New DHHS reports reveals awful conditions at nursing home during snow storm. According to the report, due to a winter storm, only three people were working at the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The three staff -- one nurse and two nurse aides -- were attempting to care for 98 residents.
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has currently rated the storm that struck Upshur County and caused significant damage to homes and other buildings overnight Tuesday as an EF-2 tornado. According to a NWS representative, a full report is expected Tuesday afternoon or evening. The EF-2 tornado...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Mississippi teacher pay raise bill headed to governor. A bill...
A 54-year-old woman from Seminole has been pronounced dead at Blake Medical Center following a crash in Manatee County earlier this month. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old woman from Palmetto who was driving a van with six other passengers was stopped at a stop sign on 21st Street East near US 41 at 6:30 a.m. on March 4.
A young girl died over the weekend after she was swept over a 411-foot waterfall in North Carolina, local news outlets reported. According to the Charlotte Observer, 3-year-old Nevaeh Jade Newswanger died on Sunday when she fell over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina. Citing a Jackson County Sheriff's Office news...
PITTSBURGH — Any showers will quickly clear the area this morning giving way to a spectacular spring day. Sun will dart in and out behind the clouds. Wind will be very light and temperatures will push into the mid and upper 60s by late afternoon. Wednesday will be even...
Comments / 0