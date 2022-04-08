ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Roof ripped off Seminole County home during storm

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA homeowner in Fern Park said he heard a loud...

Atmore man was asleep in his trailer home – then woke in the woods during storm

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - There was no warning for a powerful storm that descended on the Big Oak Mobile Home Park on Friday, injuring six and destroying several homes. Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said ambulances rushed five people to the hospital, including two who had to be transferred to Mobile with critical injuries. Another resident took himself to the hospital, according to the sheriff.
ATMORE, AL
Possible funnel cloud spotted in Lake County during strong storms

GROVELAND, Fla. – An apparent funnel cloud was captured on video Tuesday night in Lake County as strong storms ripped through the region. Nearly a dozen tornado warnings were issued in Central Florida, but there were no reports of widespread damage or injuries. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Fire burns through roof of Meridian home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department responded to a home on Poplar Springs Drive as a fire burned through the roof Friday morning at around 5:30 a.m. Flames were coming from the basement to the roof of the home. The house was occupied at the time of the...
MERIDIAN, MS
Seminole County Solid Waste facing unprecedented staffing shortage

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Seminole County Solid Waste, they have an issue. "We're facing unprecedented staff challenges that we've never seen historically," Hector Valle, Environmental Programs Manager, said. Trucks continue to dump the trash collected but not all is consistently getting picked up daily. "We are very short-staffed,...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Roofs damaged, camper flipped over as storm passes through Inola

INOLA, Okla. — Debris littered an Inola neighborhood Friday morning as a strong storm passed through the night before. Inola Police Chief Brad Craig said reports were starting to come in from the Ruby Estates neighborhood near 4180 Rd and Hwy 412, just outside of town. Campers, trailers and...
INOLA, OK
New DHHS reports reveals awful conditions at nursing home during snow storm

New DHHS reports reveals awful conditions at nursing home during snow storm. According to the report, due to a winter storm, only three people were working at the Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The three staff -- one nurse and two nurse aides -- were attempting to care for 98 residents.
ENVIRONMENT
Seminole motorcyclist dies following Manatee County crash

A 54-year-old woman from Seminole has been pronounced dead at Blake Medical Center following a crash in Manatee County earlier this month. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old woman from Palmetto who was driving a van with six other passengers was stopped at a stop sign on 21st Street East near US 41 at 6:30 a.m. on March 4.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

