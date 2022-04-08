ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Cardinals World Series hero Jason Motte leading Christian Brothers High School baseball team as head coach

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — When the Christian Brothers High School baseball squad arrived for the first day of practice, they were met with a World Series hero. "I remember the first day he came in as head coach Jason Motte," senior William Gossett said. "I was talking to my dad. I was...

