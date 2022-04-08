Privacy Policy and Cookies

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

 4 days ago

Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
Law.com

Privacy and Data Security in ESG

Successful implementation of an ESG program not only affects a company’s social and community profile, but also can positively influence its potential financial performance. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards have become crucial metrics for corporate performance, reputation and risk mitigation in recent years. Successful implementation of an ESG program not only affects a company’s social and community profile, but also can positively influence its potential financial performance. Beyond well-known ESG issues covering carbon emissions, human capital development, responsible investing and business ethics, privacy and cybersecurity are fast becoming important topics for companies to address in their ESG programs and disclosures.
US News and World Report

Biden Turns to Executive Action on Guns – and Maybe More

It was a big victory for President Joe Biden and supporters of gun safety rules, but it was also a kind of defeat: Americans can no longer legally buy or sell "ghost guns," firearms that have no serial numbers and can be acquired without a background check. But Biden did...
Boston 25 News WFXT

CFPB sues TransUnion for violating previous agreement

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued credit company TransUnion and one of its long-time executives on Tuesday, alleging the company completely “disregarded” a previous order from five years ago to stop selling dubious credit-related products and marketing. TransUnion entered into an...
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
