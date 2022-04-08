Privacy Policy and Cookies

Successful implementation of an ESG program not only affects a company’s social and community profile, but also can positively influence its potential financial performance. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards have become crucial metrics for corporate performance, reputation and risk mitigation in recent years. Successful implementation of an ESG program not only affects a company’s social and community profile, but also can positively influence its potential financial performance. Beyond well-known ESG issues covering carbon emissions, human capital development, responsible investing and business ethics, privacy and cybersecurity are fast becoming important topics for companies to address in their ESG programs and disclosures.

