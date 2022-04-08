12 hours of Jazz to support Ukraine

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WOLF) — The Jazz and art communities showed their support for the people of Ukraine today with a 12 hour long festival. "The thing is when you have art it inspires people to live better and live bigger then they do when they don't have art in...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Across 11 counties the Diocese of Scranton held a special Holy Hour for Peace in Ukraine. At the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton Bishop Bambera lead the Holy Hour for Peace. "Suffering and dying in such a senseless and barbaric way and...
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
A plot to ‘poison’ Vladimir Putin and frame it as an accident has been hatched by Moscow’s elite, according to Ukrainian intelligence. A group of ‘influential’ individuals in Russia have allegedly started planning to remove the president from office – and even lined up a successor.
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Russian president Vladimir Putin was spotted with the Russian “nuclear football” as he attended the funeral of a far-right politician on Friday.Mr Putin was accompanied by a man in a dark suit who was carrying a briefcase, which contains the codes needed to authorise a nuclear attack remotely.Mourners were cleared from the Christ the Saviour Cathedral as the Russian leader paid his respects to the ultranationalist, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, amid fears of an assassination attempt.At the open casket, Mr Putin picked up a bunch of roses and placed them at the bottom of the coffin and then made the sign of...
The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
Russian state TV show, Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, accidentally aired the wrong clip of footage from the war in Ukraine, infuriating the host of the show. The television program is known for pushing President Vladimir Putin's propaganda campaign against Ukraine heavily. Host, Vladimir Solovyov, has pushed the narrative that Ukraine is a Nazi regime that needs to be taken down and often cracks jokes about the situation.But last Tuesday's episode of Solovyov's show apparently had a bit of a hiccup, according to Julia Davis' reporting for The Daily Beast.Solovyov was introducing a clip that was meant to show a supposed...
More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have now fled the war, the United Nations said Tuesday, though the smaller numbers of new refugees are arriving in a more vulnerable condition. The UN refugee agency UNHCR said 4,615,830 Ukrainians had fled since Russia invaded on February 24 -- a figure up 68,095 on Monday's update.
April 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Tuesday that attempts to isolate Moscow would fail, citing the success of the Soviet space programme as evidence that Russia could achieve spectacular leaps forward in tough conditions. Russia says it will never again depend on the West after...
Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian TV journalist who interrupted a broadcast to protest the war in Ukraine, has a new job in Germany. Ovsyannikova had been detained and released after she went on a primetime broadcast of Russia's Channel One with a sign that read "You are being lied to." Publisher...
When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
